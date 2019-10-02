4th Circ. Revives Chesapeake Lease Suit Over Undrilled Wells

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Chesapeake Energy Co. unit may have violated the terms of a West Virginia drilling lease by consolidating the property into a larger parcel and using wells drilled elsewhere to satisfy its obligations to a landowner, the Fourth Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel found in an unpublished opinion Tuesday that Chesapeake Appalachia LLC and its successor-in-interest, SWN Production Co. LLC, could owe landowner Daniel Lucey and his family more than $100,000 for failing to drill on his Utica shale property within the one-year period outlined in a lease agreement. The panel reversed the dismissal of the Luceys' breach of contract suit and remanded it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS