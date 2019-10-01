Cannabis Industry Lobby Says FDA Should Regulate Legal Pot

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- In a white paper issued Tuesday, the National Cannabis Industry Association outlined a framework for regulating cannabis once it is legalized federally by using the existing infrastructure of government agencies, most notably the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, instead of creating new bureaucratic bloat. The paper proposes to divide cannabis products into four classes, which would warrant different levels of oversight and control based on their amount of psychoactive THC and how they are consumed. The policies for the four "lanes" would roughly correspond to the way federal regulators already distinguish between pharmaceutical drugs, alcohol, food and cosmetics. “This approach will help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS