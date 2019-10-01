Chesapeake Must Face W.Va. Gas Lease Suit, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday revived West Virginia landowners' claims that a Chesapeake Energy Corp. unit they leased drilling rights to breached a settlement agreement, saying a lower court misinterpreted the plain language of the deal in granting Chesapeake's dismissal bid. The appeals court rejected U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey's finding that the terms of an October 2012 settlement agreement between Chesapeake Appalachia and the Lucey family clearly stated that Chesapeake had to "commence" — meaning it had to start preparations to drill — two new wells anytime before October 2013 to avoid paying the family additional money. Judge Bailey said since...

