London Firms Poach Experts In EU Finance As Brexit Looms

Law360, London (October 2, 2019, 1:01 PM BST) -- Three London law firms have strengthened their financial services teams by hiring senior lawyers to focus on European Union regulation as the UK prepares to leave the bloc. Sidley Austin LLP announced that Kolja Stehl will join the firm from Shearman & Sterling LLP as a partner in its EU financial services regulatory group. Meanwhile Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is bringing on Michelle Kirschner as a partner from Macfarlanes and McCarthy Denning has poached European finance expert Werner Meier. Stehl, who will split his time between Sidley’s London and Munich offices, has extensive experience in eurozone regulation to the firm’s transactions team. He...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS