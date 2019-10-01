Delaware Bar Blasts TransPerfect Chancery 'Smear' Campaign

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Delaware State Bar Association, in a rare public rebuke, on Tuesday branded as a personal vendetta and fraud a purported grassroots attack targeting Chancery Court Chancellor Andre B. Bouchard, tying it to a "smear" campaign by TransPerfect Global founder Philip Shawe. Flanked by former jurists, past DSBA officers and chairs of bar committees, DSBA President William P. Brady made the remarks 11 days after the organization urged the entire state bar in a letter sent by email to "set the record straight" on media campaigns waged by TransPerfect-aligned Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. The citizens group recently ramped up its...

