Native Judges Still Looking For Room On Federal Bench

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Native Americans bring knowledge of Indian law and perspectives on their communities that are often sorely lacking among federal judges, but better connections to pipelines for judicial candidates and a stronger commitment to diversity are needed to improve their woeful rate of representation on the federal bench, experts say. U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa — a member of the Hopi Tribe who serves in Arizona — is the only Native American currently serving in the federal judiciary, even though the pool of Native attorneys, federal agency officials and tribal judges who could make strong candidates for the federal bench has continued...

