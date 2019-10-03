Hunton Andrews Kurth Snags Cartel Pro For DC Office

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has nabbed a competition pro with more than a dozen years of experience at the Department of Justice to help head its cartel investigation team in Washington, D.C., the firm revealed this week. Hailing from Baker McKenzie, where he led the global cartel taskforce, attorney Craig Y. Lee will bring his 16 years of experience in both private and government practice to his new firm, where, he said in a statement, he’s “honored and thrilled” to be joining the team. The firm is also psyched to have him, with Hunton’s competition and consumer practice head Ryan P....

