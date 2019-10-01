Giuliani Taps Watergate Prosecutor For Impeachment Probe

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has tapped a former Watergate prosecutor now at Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel to represent him as the impeachment proceeding picks up steam. Jon A. Sale worked on the team that investigated the Watergate scandal. He also attended New York University School of Law with the future New York City mayor and has since worked with Giuliani, though not as his lawyer. A firm spokesperson said Sale was engaged Monday, the same day Giuliani was subpoenaed by House Democrats for documents and other information related to his contacts with Ukrainian officials on the president's...

