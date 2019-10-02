FDA Warns Of Security Flaws Lurking Within Medical Devices

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned that malicious attackers could remotely take over medical devices, including infusion pumps and anesthesia machines, by exploiting cybersecurity bugs in older versions of software. Security researchers have identified 11 vulnerabilities within a software component called IPnet, a type of what is known as a "TCP/IP stack," which devices can use to connect to the internet. The FDA did not say on Tuesday how many devices were affected by the bug, but warned that the vulnerable component might be running in some versions of six active operating systems. "These vulnerabilities may allow anyone to remotely...

