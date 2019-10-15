15 Minutes With Panasonic North America's General Counsel

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT) -- As general counsel at Panasonic Corp. of North America, Jessica Hodkinson said she's lucky to work for a business that provides batteries to Tesla through its Gigafactory and in-flight entertainment through its Avionics organization. Jessica Hodkinson Currently: Vice president, general counsel and secretary, Panasonic Corp. of North America Previously: Deputy general counsel, Panasonic Law school: Brooklyn Law "Contributing to society is an important pillar of our foundation, and being a part of an organization that's purpose-driven, whether empowering sustainability or defining the future of transportation, feels meaningful and impactful in my work as general counsel as I help lead the company through the constantly...

