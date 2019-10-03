Answer To Iancu's SEP Policy Call Is In Plain Sight

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Standards allow companies to build compatible products. But they often include patents. And patents present complex issues. Licensors agree to reasonably license their patents, while licensees must negotiate in good faith. In a recent speech, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu called for a “balanced and structured” policy for patent licensing negotiations in standards organizations.[1] Iancu emphasized that intellectual property should be “robust enough to fairly incentivize and protect” technology developers while not “unduly burden[ing] fair users of such technology with over-valued royalties.” And he stated that any policy statement should “incentivize good faith negotiations” and “disincentivize threats of...

