CFTC Fines Morgan Stanley Unit, Others For Spoofing

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Tuesday it has settled civil enforcement actions against a Morgan Stanley unit, Mitsubishi International Corp. and Belvedere Trading LLC for spoofing, or entering bids or offers with the intent to cancel them before they were executed. The three firms agreed to pay a total of $3 million to settle the claims without admitting or denying the CFTC's findings. Each received reduced fines for their cooperation or early resolution, the commission said. According to an order from the commission, Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc. was ordered to pay a $1.5 million penalty after one of its traders...

