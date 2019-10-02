Former Clyde & Co. Partners Launch 35-Atty Atheria Law

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A group of ex-Clyde & Co. LLP insurance and reinsurance attorneys have announced the launch of Atheria Law, their new San Francisco-based firm with 35 attorneys practicing in the Bay Area as well as in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. The new firm’s eight founding partners, along with their staff and associates, left Clyde & Co. in September. At Atheria, their insurance practice will focus on professional liability, technology, privacy and cyber, according to Tuesday’s announcement. Bill Casey, one of the founding partners, said in the statement that the new firm is “an evolution rather than an entirely new beginning.”...

