Crowell & Moring Bolsters Fintech Group With New Lead Hire

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has hired Michelle Ann Gitlitz, who arrived from Blank Rome LLP, to head its global blockchain and digital asset practice, bolstering its team with a veteran attorney who has expanded her practice throughout the fintech space. Gitlitz’s expertise is spread across crypto asset regulation and initial coin offerings, money transmission laws and addressing enforcement actions and regulatory inquiries in the financial services space, among other specialties. She joins Crowell & Moring as the firm continues to engage in a variety of innovative practice areas in an effort coined by the firm as its Digital Transformation Initiative. Through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS