European Insurers Paid Out Nearly €3 Billion A Day In 2018

Law360, London (October 2, 2019, 3:54 PM BST) -- European insurers paid out almost €3 billion ($3.3 billion) every day to policyholders in 2018 as premiums and payouts in the sector surged above levels reached in 2017, an industry group said Wednesday. Insurers across the bloc paid out €1.069 trillion to policyholders in 2018, which works out at €2.9 billion a day and represents an increase of 3.1% on the 2017 figures, Insurance Europe, a trade group that represents the sector, said. The group’s report, which sets out preliminary data for the sector for the 12 months to December, shows that insurers paid out more benefits in 2018 in all...

