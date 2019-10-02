Banks Must Publish Overdraft Prices Quarterly, FCA Says

Law360, London (October 2, 2019, 4:11 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday that banks must publish a breakdown every quarter of how much they are charging customers to dip into overdrafts, in a bid to make charges clear to often vulnerable consumers. The City watchdog said that banks and building societies must set out how much interest consumers will pay for going into the red on their current accounts. The charges must be set out in a clear table within the quarterly current account update that lenders already send to their customers. The FCA said that setting out overdraft charges will allow new customers to compare different...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS