Kirkland Assists On HKW's $365M Private Equity Fund

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT) -- Hammond Kennedy Whitney & Co. Inc., working with Kirkland & Ellis, has closed its fifth private equity fund after securing $365 million from limited partners, the Indianapolis-based PE shop said Wednesday, with plans to invest primarily in lower middle-market companies throughout North America. The fund, billed as HKW V LP, was launched in September 2017 and eclipsed its original fundraising target of $350 million, according to a statement. The investor base is made up of limited partners old and new, including insurance companies, state pension plans, family offices, wealthy individuals and foundations and endowments. “HKW V will be a continuation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS