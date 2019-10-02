DLA Piper Partner Says Firm Retaliated After Sex Assaults

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper took business away from a female partner and criticized her performance after she reported a series of sexual assaults at the hands of a co-chair of the firm's U.S. emerging growth and venture capital practice, according to a newly filed U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge. A partner in DLA Piper's Silicon Valley office has accused the firm of retaliating against her after she reported sexual assaults by a firm bigwig. Vanina Guerrero, who works in the firm’s Silicon Valley office, included a litany of sex discrimination claims in a supplement to her EEOC charge Tuesday. She alleges partner Louis...

