6 Ethics Tips For Attorneys Making Lateral Transfers

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Every year, approximately 3,000 partners at AmLaw 200 law firms will lateral to a new firm.[1] That number is rising: Law360 reported that in the first half of 2019, there was an 18% overall increase in the number of attorney hires across all tiers, with partner lateral moves rising by 8%.[2] The reasons are many, from increased compensation, to changes in culture, to business development opportunities. Given these trends, it is more important than ever for partners to understand the steps they must take to adhere to the ethics rules when making a transition. This article outlines those steps and provides...

