CEO's Bankruptcy Can’t Kill Tax Debt Yet, Utah Judge Says

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A laundry company CEO who has declared bankruptcy can't discharge the company owner's unpaid employment tax claims before showing the owner had knowledge of the Chapter 7 filing, a Utah federal judge has said, ordering further court proceedings. In a decision issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart said that it was unclear if Park City Dry Cleaning and Linen Corp. owner Larry Cooper understood, through his ownership interest in the company, that CEO Kelly Crestani had filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. The court found further court proceedings were needed to resolve the factual disputes. Crestani has argued that he...

