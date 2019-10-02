Denmark To Fully Enact Global Tax Pact In 2020

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Denmark has become the 35th jurisdiction to move to fully implement a worldwide treaty aimed at deterring corporate tax avoidance and will begin enforcing it on Jan. 1, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The Danish government on Monday filed a document with the OECD showing that its single-house Parliament, the Folketinget, had ratified the multilateral instrument, or MLI. The MLI is a key mechanism for countries, territories and other participating jurisdictions to enact the OECD's base erosion and profit shifting project. With its ratification document submitted, Denmark will begin enforcing the MLI in January. The country had...

