USPTO Pushes Back New E-Filing Rules For TMs By 2 Months

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's plan to continue to transition to being paper-free won't happen for another two months, the agency said Wednesday, as it needs more time to prepare before it becomes mandatory for trademark applications to be filed electronically. In a Federal Register notice, the USPTO said that the new rule will be effective Dec. 21, a little less than two months after it was supposed to take effect this Saturday. Under the rule, anyone initially applying for a trademark or filing a submission concerning applications or registrations must use the agency's Trademark Electronic Application System. In addition...

