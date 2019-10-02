FTC Seeks More Info On Performance’s $2B Food Service Deal

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked Virginia-based food distributor Performance Food Group for more details on its plan to take over Reyes Holdings’ food-service business in a deal worth $2 billion, a move likely to push the transaction timeline into early 2020. In disclosing the commission's decision Tuesday, Performance said its proposed pick up of Reinhart Foodservice — the food-service distribution business of Reyes Holdings LLC — could wind up closing in early 2020, despite its earlier prediction that the deal would wrap by the end of this calendar year. “PFG and Reinhart remain excited about the pending acquisition, and PFG will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS