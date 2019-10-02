Colo. Co. Says 'Valid-When-Made' Doesn't Belong In Case

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Denver party equipment company behind a bankruptcy appeal that's attracted national attention over its potential implications for the "valid-when-made" doctrine pressed a Colorado federal judge on Tuesday to reject a business lender's nearly $700,000 claim, arguing the case is about the validity of a lien, not a loan. Rent-Rite Superkegs Ltd. told U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn that the issues of federal preemption and valid-when-made are red herrings and were injected by the bankruptcy judge who relied on them when he refused in May to disallow the New Jersey-based World Business Lenders LLC's proof of claim. "It is not a...

