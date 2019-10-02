6 Tax Questions For EU Economy Commissioner-Elect

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT) -- “If no effective [Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development] agreement is reached internationally by the end of 2020, the [European Union] should act alone. We will need a solution at EU level that provides a solution to the challenges of the digital economy, brings benefits to the EU and enables us to find an agreement between member states.” —EU Commissioner of the Economy-elect Paulo Gentiloni. The Nature of the Commissioner Hearings On Oct. 3, Paulo Gentiloni, European Commission President-Elect Ursula von der Leyen’s choice for commissioner for economy, will answer questions from members of the European Parliament in a three-hour hearing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS