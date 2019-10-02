Coke Must Face DC Pastors' Deceptive Marketing Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., judge on Tuesday said Coca-Cola can't escape a suit brought by two pastors and an advocacy group that claims it misled consumers about the health consequences of drinking sugary beverages. D.C. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth C. Wingo said that Pastor William Lamar has standing to bring claims under the District of Columbia Consumer Protection Procedures Act against The Coca-Cola Company. Lamar claimed in the suit that he wouldn't have bought Coca-Cola products had the soft drink company disclosed the established link between sugary beverages and health problems like Type 2 diabetes. “Moreover, because plaintiff Lamar has standing, the...

