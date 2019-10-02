USAA E-Check Patents Not Eligible For CBM Review: PTAB

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday refused to review three USAA check deposit patents, finding that the patents fell into an exclusion for covered business method review that has frustrated Federal Circuit judges and is the subject of a Supreme Court appeal. PTAB was deciding requests for CBM review brought by Wells Fargo, which has been accused of infringement but said claims in the patents are invalid because they are either anticipated or would have been obvious. Declining to institute review, PTAB said the patents, which cover systems for remote check deposits, are not eligible for the CBM program...

