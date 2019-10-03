Clash On FASB Reporting, Taxes Reveals Independence Fears

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Financial Accounting Standards Board is facing pressure to iron out perceived flaws in the international tax system by forcing additional disclosures on public companies, raising fears the organization's mission could succumb to other outside pressures and influence. Several Democratic senators recently wrote to the Connecticut-based nonprofit, tasked with crafting the accounting rules for corporate public filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The senators urged the FASB to adopt new transparency requirements based on anti-tax avoidance rules from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. For those lawmakers, and advocacy groups supporting the effort, it's not about using the...

