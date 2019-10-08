Law Students Urged To Take On Legal Industry Disability Bias

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Law students can play a big role in breaking through bias and misconceptions in the legal industry about professionals with disabilities, a group of mental health and legal industry experts said Tuesday. While emphasizing the personal nature of the decision, Jennifer Mathis of the Judge David L. Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law said she's "evolved" in recent years to believe that newbie lawyers should disclose mental health and other disabilities to firms even before a job offer is made. Revealing that information isn't without risk, Mathis emphasized, and will likely result in some qualified candidates being shut out of jobs...

