Low-Wage Maryland Workers Get Noncompete Relief

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Employers in the Old Line State are now subject to a state law stopping them from using noncompete agreements on Maryland workers who make less than $15 an hour or $31,200 a year. The law, which took effect on Tuesday and is known as S.B. 328, says that any noncompete agreements with such workers are "null and void as being against the public policy of the state." However, the legislation doesn't apply to employment contracts that have to do with taking a "client list" or "other proprietary client-related information." The state's legislature passed the bill with wide margins in both chambers...

