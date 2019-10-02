White And Williams Can't Duck Black Atty's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge declined Tuesday to toss a suit alleging White and Williams LLP discriminated against a black female attorney, saying her palette of allegations paints a plausible picture of bias, even if her claims can't stand alone. In a terse order denying the firm's motion to dismiss cybersecurity attorney Linda Perkins' race discrimination suit, U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh said the firm "skillfully parse[d]" her case and "advance[d] cogent arguments as to why specific allegations might not set forth a claim of racial discrimination." But Perkins' allegations must be analyzed together, Judge McHugh said, pointing to U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS