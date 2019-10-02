Why Did ITC Levy Steel Duties Without A Request, Judge Asks

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- One of three Federal Circuit judges hearing a Japanese steelmaker's bid to overturn anti-dumping and countervailing duties on tool steels appeared troubled Wednesday that the duties were imposed even though U.S. manufacturers hadn't asked for them. Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna questioned an International Trade Commission attorney over the agency's decision in 2017 to impose the levies on some foreign firms importing tool steels simply on the basis that a government probe found that imports were underpriced. That decision, Judge Reyna asserted, is not consistent with the agency’s established practice. “There’s something to be said about consistency at the agency," he said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS