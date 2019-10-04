IRS’ Hands Tied By Broad Anti-Abuse Rule For Offshore Biz

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Recent guidance from the Internal Revenue Service creates safe harbors for U.S. companies that unexpectedly owned foreign affiliates after Congress passed its tax overhaul, but regulatory authority is still limited in compensating for anti-abuse legislation that seemingly went too far. The Internal Revenue Service's newly issued revenue procedure provides breathing room for companies that find themselves with a controlled foreign company only due to the repeal of Internal Revenue Code Section 958(b)(4). (AP) The IRS on Tuesday issued proposed regulations and a revenue procedure designed for companies affected by the loss of a statute — repealed for anti-abuse reasons under the Tax Cuts...

