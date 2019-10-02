8 Lawyers You Should Know In the Impeachment Probe

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- As House Democrats dive into an impeachment investigation examining whether President Donald Trump has pressured foreign governments to dig up dirt on his political rivals, lawyers have emerged key roles on every side. The man who tipped off Congress about an important whistleblower complaint is a former Winston & Strawn LLP partner. The trial lawyer who is likely to play a key role in questioning witnesses on behalf of House Democrats is a partner in Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP's white collar defense practice. And many of those in legal peril are lawyering up with accomplished and high-profile attorneys....

