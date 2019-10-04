5 Health Care Battles To Watch In Supreme Court's New Term

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Supreme Court kicks off its new term Monday, the justices are poised to take on health care cases involving some of the most controversial policy issues in the country, including abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act. Here, Law360 takes a look at a quintet of major battles to watch. $12B Row Spotlights Legislative History The high court on Dec. 10 will hear arguments on whether health insurance companies are entitled to $12 billion in Affordable Care Act funding that Congress promised but then reneged on — and there might be more than money at stake. At issue...

