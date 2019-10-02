Trump Taps Okla. Magistrate For District Judge Post

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he intends to nominate U.S. Magistrate Judge Bernard M. Jones, who's also served as a district judge in Oklahoma state court, to the Western District of Oklahoma. Judge Jones was appointed a magistrate judge in 2015, and before that, presided over family and domestic relations and civil dockets while on the bench for Oklahoma's Seventh Judicial District, according to a statement from the White House. Additionally, he oversaw the district's drug court and mental health programs, the White House said. As an attorney, Judge Jones focused on labor and employment law for Wright Morris & Arthur...

