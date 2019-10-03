Directors Get 34-Year Ban For Misleading Pension Savers

Law360, London (October 3, 2019, 12:24 PM BST) -- Three company directors have been banned from holding senior positions in business for a combined 34 years after a court found they had wrongly led customers into investing pensions worth £11.9 million ($14.6 million) before they could be accepted for loans, a government agency said Thursday. A judge from England's High Court called a £11.9 million ($14.6 million) pension liberation scheme a "house of cards" while banning three company directors from holding senior positions in business for a combined 34 years. (AP) Kevin Kirkwood, Gary Quillan and Gregory Garrett were handed disqualification orders by District Judge Araba Obodai at the High...

