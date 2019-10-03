Watchdog Accuses Drug Cos. Of Illegal Market Sharing

Law360, London (October 3, 2019, 3:30 PM BST) -- Britain’s antitrust regulator opened a probe Thursday into whether three pharmaceutical companies signed an illegal agreement on the supply of a drug, which it said led to a “significant price hike” for the medication. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has provisionally found that South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. unlawfully agreed to pay Amilco, a British pharmaceutical consultancy, and Dutch manufacturer Tiofarma to stay out of the U.K. market for fludrocortisone acetate tablets, used to treat diseases of the adrenal gland. Aspen admitted in August that it had taken part in anticompetitive practices but the British and Dutch companies...

