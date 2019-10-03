Support For Responsible Investing Surged In 2019

Law360, London (October 3, 2019, 4:18 PM BST) -- Institutional investors are rapidly warming to the idea of adopting responsible investing principles and are particularly concerned about climate change, according to new research. Some 87% of British financial institutions surveyed said that responsible investing — the growing trend of folding nonfinancial considerations such as environmental and social factors into wealth-management decisions — is at least somewhat important to them, up from 66% in 2018, according to a survey by Aon of 230 members of the sector released Wednesday. “The staggering increase in [responsible investing] sentiment and activity we witnessed in our 2019 survey makes one thing abundantly clear: Responsible investing is officially...

