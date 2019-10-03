Regulator To Ramp Up Pensions Transfer Review In 2020

Law360, London (October 3, 2019, 5:13 PM BST) -- A top British regulator has said it could step up its review of the financial services companies involved in pensions transfer advice in 2020 after finding that large numbers of savers are still being given inappropriate advice despite a regulatory crackdown. The Financial Conduct Authority is auditing the firms most active in giving out pensions advice and will instruct them on how to make sure they are not endangering savers by giving them poor guidance, a director at the watchdog said in a speech delivered Wednesday but published Thursday. The regulator may expand the number of businesses it is closely reviewing...

