FCA Calls On Victims Of Investment Scam To Come Forward

Law360, London (October 3, 2019, 6:21 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday called on victims duped out of over £1.4 million ($1.7 million) in a health care investment scam to come forward so that it can apply to a London court to compensate them after winning two confiscation orders. The City watchdog said it will apply to Southwark Crown Court to pay back victims who bought practically worthless shares in Symbiosis Healthcare PLC. The FCA called on victims of the scheme to contact it by the first day of November as it said the court will only hear applications for compensation before Nov. 21. “The FCA has...

