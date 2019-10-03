BREAKING: Ex-Willkie Farr Chair Gets 1 Month For 'Varsity Blues' Bribe

Law360, Boston (October 3, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP co-Chairman Gordon Caplan will spend one month behind bars for paying $75,000 to have a test proctor alter his daughter's ACT score as part of the nationwide college admissions case dubbed "Varsity Blues," a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Thursday. Caplan showed no outward emotion as the sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani. Speaking softly, the BigLaw attorney told the judge he made the "worst decision of his life" and said that he has wrestled with why he chose to commit this crime since his arrest. Caplan said he would never forgive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS