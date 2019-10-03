Regulator Raids Suspected Pensions Cold-Calling Firm

Law360, London (October 3, 2019, 4:40 PM BST) -- Britain's data privacy regulator said Thursday that it has raided a company on suspicions that it cold-called consumers about their pensions, taking advantage of a new law on nuisance calls. The Information Commissioner's Office said it had searched a business in the center of Chichester, along England's south coast, seizing computer equipment and documents in an investigation into illegal phone calls offering pensions services. The regulator did not release the name of the company or say when the raid took place. “The law now offers greater protection for people troubled by cold calls about their hard-earned pensions," the regulator's David Clancy...

