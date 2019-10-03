DOJ Wants In On 8th Circ. Oral Arguments In Minn. Grid Fight

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has asked the Eighth Circuit to let it participate in oral arguments in a case challenging a Minnesota law that gives in-state utilities a right of first refusal before out-of-state companies can build new transmission lines. The DOJ on Wednesday asked for five minutes of time during the scheduled Oct. 16 oral argument for an appeal by energy infrastructure developer LSP Transmission Holdings LLC as it looks to revive its suit targeting the Minnesota law. The agency said that it filed a brief in the case last year to promote proper application of the Supreme Court’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS