Bankrupt Philly Hospitals Seek Service Cutoff Halt For Appeal

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT) -- Philadelphia's Center City Healthcare LLC and two affiliated hospitals sought a stay pending appeal late Wednesday from a Delaware bankruptcy court ruling allowing service cutoffs by two key billing and patient processing contractors on Oct. 18, barring a compromise on millions in underfunded bills. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross issued the conditional order on Sept. 19 after earlier, unsuccessful talks among Center City, Tenet Business.Services Corp. and Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions LLC. The two service contractors had been barred from exiting their agreements under the Bankruptcy Code's automatic stay on most collections, cancellations and litigations targeting a debtor. Under Judge Gross’...

