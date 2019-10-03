Pa. To Join Cap-And-Trade Program To Curb Emissions

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the state to join the multistate Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and its cap-and-trade program designed to slash power-sector carbon emissions Thursday — a major move from a state that generates more than half its electricity from coal and natural gas. Wolf issued an executive order giving the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection until July to craft proposed regulations to set up a cap-and-trade program for the state's power plants that can be linked with cap-and-trade programs of other RGGI member states. It would make Pennsylvania the 11th state to join the compact of mid-Atlantic and Northeast...

