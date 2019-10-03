Biotech Cancels IPO While 3 Others Launch In Choppy Market

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology company ADC Therapeutics canceled its planned initial public offering while three other biotechnology startups debuted Thursday after pricing shares mostly at the lower end of their ranges in a shaky market for IPOs. ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage startup focused on cancer therapies, called off its planned initial public offering late Wednesday, citing market conditions. “In light of adverse market conditions, we have determined it is in the best interests of our shareholders to withdraw the registration statement,” CEO Chris Martin said in a statement. The Switzerland-based startup had planned to offer nearly 8.2 million common shares at $23 to...

