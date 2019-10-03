Icosavax Closes $51M Series A, Officially Launches

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Icosavax, which develops vaccines for unmet medical needs, said Thursday that it has hit the ground running with a $51 million Series A financing round that will be used to ready its first vaccine candidate for clinical trials. Icosavax Inc., which also officially launched on Thursday, said the Series A received contributions from Qiming Venture Partners USA, Adams Street Partners, Sanofi Ventures and NanoDimension as well as its seed investors. The company said it plans to use the proceeds to first vaccine candidate, IVX-121, which is used to treat respiratory syncytial virus in older adults, into Phase 1b clinical studies....

