What To Expect As A Democrat Takes The Reins At The CPSC

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- It has long been said that politics makes strange bedfellows. On Sept. 13, Ann Marie Buerkle, the outgoing acting chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and a staunch Republican, sided with Democratic commissioners Robert Adler and Elliot Kaye to elect Adler as the incoming vice-chairman of the commission. The implications of that vote became clear this week, when Buerkle stepped down as acting chairman of the CPSC on Sept. 30, and Adler assumed the chair on Oct. 1. This is a remarkable development in today’s hyperpartisan political world. Such crossover votes are exceedingly rare — particularly where, as here,...

