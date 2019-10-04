GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The European Union's data privacy regulation continues to confuse arbitration lawyers, and impending guidance from the California attorney general and a new initiative to further restrict the state's landmark privacy law appear set to carry the fight into 2020. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ EU's GDPR Continues to Perplex Arbitration Attys Sixteen months after the European Union's expansive data privacy regulation went into effect, many of those practicing in international arbitration remain confused about whether and how it applies to them — but that could be about to change....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS